Two coronavirus deaths reported

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday that it has been made aware of 19 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. Holt County with five and Cherry and Antelope County each had four.
NCDHD reported two Knox County COVID-19 deaths: one woman in her 70s and one man in his 90s. NCDHD sends condolences to the families.
NCDHD also reported 152 new recoveries in the district since the last reporting on Jan. 21. Leading the way was Holt County with 29, Pierce County with 25 and Cherry County with 22.
As of Thursday, 4,390 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the NCDHD region, 3,700 of those being first doses. If anyone, at any age, is interested the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.ncdhd.ne.gov to complete the appropriate survey.
There are additional surveys for those in Phase1A who want their first dose and for anyone unable to make their second dose appointment. For assistance completing the survey, call the following agencies in your area:
Elgin Public Library, Elgin Senior Center, Neligh Public Library, Neligh Senior Center, Ainsworth Public Library, Ainsworth Senior Center, Boyd County Senior Center, Valentine Public Library, Valentine Senior Center, Stuart Township Library, Atkinson Public Library, Atkinson Senior Center, O'Neill Chamber of Commerce,
Bloomfield Public Library, Creighton Public Library, Eastern Township Library, Lied Lincoln Township Library, Verdigre Public Library, Crofton Senior Center, Osmond General Hospital, Osmond Library, Plainview Library, Plainview Senior Center, Pierce Public Library, Pierce Senior Center, Rock County Public Library and Rock County Senior Center.
The NCDHD will notify the public as the district transitions to each phase. The speed of transition depends heavily on vaccine availability.
The tentative timeline for district COVID-19 vaccinations:
— Now to Mid-April: Phase 1B — Vaccine will be allocated to those 75 years and older, first responders, those in the education sector and those working with critical infrastructure (i.e. food/agriculture facilities, utilities, transportation, postal workers, etc.).
— Mid-April-May: Phase 1C — Vaccines will be allocated to those 65 years of age and over, vulnerable populations (disabled, homeless, etc.) and those in congregate settings (incarcerated, colleges/universities, etc.).
— May-October: Phase 2 — Vaccine will be made available to the public.
NCDHD COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test or the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is offered only to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
— O’Neill: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
— Bassett: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
— Valentine: Testing is occurring only on Tuesdays at the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. Rapid tests are not available at this location. This test site in hosted by Cherry County Hospital.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., there were 4,127 total cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region, 2,411 recoveries, 67 deaths and 124 total cases reported in the last 14 days.