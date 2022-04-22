Two Republican challengers are seeking voter support for an open position for Nebraska state auditor.
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Larry Anderson responded to the Daily News questionnaire with information about their respective campaigns. Gene Siadek is running as a Libertarian, and L. Leroy Lopez is running with the Legal Marijuana NOW party. Both automatically advance to the November ballot. There is no Democrat on the ballot for the primary election.
Before becoming lieutenant governor, Mike Foley previously was the state auditor and before that was a state senator.
Foley, who has held previous positions in office, said it is important to have experience and someone who is familiar with the important duties and responsibilities of this office.
“I want to serve as a watchdog over the hard-earned tax dollars paid by the citizens of our state,” Foley said.
Foley also said he is fully prepared and ready to take on the duties the position has to offer.
“I have a wealth of experience in state government and will hit the ground running if I am elected,” Foley said.
Foley’s challenger, Larry Anderson, is a Nebraska Army National Guard captain serving in the Support Operations Officer section within the 734th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) from Kearney. His civilian occupation is a project accountant/CPA at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus within its Business Operations Group.
He is deployed overseas with the Army 734th CSSB serving in Operation Allies Refuge. The 734th Army National Guard unit expects to return to the U.S. sometime this summer.
Anderson hasn’t held a position in office, but he has worked at the state auditor's office for nearly four years and then the University of Nebraska for seven years.
“These accounting roles have a direct involvement with the state funds and the oversight they require. I also have a current Nebraska CPA license,” Anderson said. “In addition, I’ve served in the Nebraska National Guard for 15 years; the military has allowed me to work with a variety of incredible people and experience the full reach the state has on the country and the world.
“Working with the military has allowed me to gain firsthand experience with a variety of unique people from all walks of life; this includes my superiors, peers and subordinates. I’ve learned that every person's story is unique, and it's important to take the time. I’ve enjoyed meeting and befriending so many people along the way and overcoming challenges as a team."
Anderson said he is running for the position to make a difference on a daily basis by using his knowledge, skills and abilities in a position to make a positive impact for Nebraskans where it counts.
“I know I would serve the office and Nebraskans quite well. I think the office is the perfect combination to do just that,” Anderson said. “My main priority would be upholding the performance and integrity of the office and its audit staff. The auditors within this office perform at an incredibly high caliber, and they need the continued support and resources to do so.
“You’re only as good as the people who work for you; therefore, supporting the auditors doing the groundwork is furthering the watchful eye over Nebraskans’ state tax dollars.”
Anderson also said he would like the office to be less of a political one.
“It seems this office has turned into somewhat of an alternate political placeholder for the governor’s office, which isn’t the intended purpose of your auditor. I actually want the office; this office is not a stepping-stone for me. I don't want to be your lieutenant governor, the tax commissioner or the economic development director,” Anderson said. “I want to do good things at the state auditor’s office, and I believe deep down to my core that I will do an outstanding job for Nebraskans.”
Mike Foley
Hometown: Lincoln
Foley now serves as lieutenant governor, and previously he has been the state auditor and a state senator. He has a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York and a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University.
Larry Anderson
Hometown: Lincoln
Anderson has an associate degree in business administration accounting from Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, a bachelor’s degree in business administration accounting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Work: Anderson is a Nebraska Army National Guard Officer with the rank of captain serving in the Support Operations Officer section within the 734th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) from Kearney. His civilian occupation is a project accountant/CPA at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus within its Business Operations Group. He is now deployed overseas, and the 734th Army National Guard unit expects to return to the U.S. sometime this summer.
Personal: He is married (Stephanie) with one daughter (Macy). He also serves as a finance officer on his neighborhood HOA Board. In his free time, Anderson enjoys golfing, softball, snowboarding and spending time with his family. Anderson grew up in western Nebraska and attended Gering High School.
No previous elected offices held.