Growing the county and maintaining roads are among the issues that two Norfolkans view as important issues for Madison County.
Eric Stinson and Chris Thompson are both seeking to serve as District 2 commissioner. The district consists entirely of the southern wards (3 and 4) in Norfolk.
Thompson and Stinson are seeking to replace Christian Ohl, who took office in January 2013 but announced that he wasn’t seeking reelection when his term expires at the end of 2020.
There is no Democratic candidate in the District 2 race for commissioner, but there is a Libertarian. Zak Hookstra also is running and faces no opposition in that party’s primary.
As a result, the winner of the Thompson-Stinson race will face Hookstra in the general election in November.
Stinson said he decided to run because be believes he has a lot to offer to Madison County and the area. Stinson, who is a lifelong resident of Madison County, said he understand the needs of the county.
“I am conservative fiscally. When you are spending someone else’s money, you need to be prudent and answer for every dollar spent. I have a good working relationship with soon-to-be Sen. Mike Flood and outgoing speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, with the county attorney’s office, the county clerk and the sheriff’s office.”
Thompson, who also is a lifelong resident of the county, said he is open-minded and would be available to listen to constituent concerns, addressing them in the best way possible.
“Like all of you, my goal is to make Madison County the best it can be,” Thompson said.
That would include working with all elected officials to continue to grow Madison County to make it better for the generations to come, Thompson said.
Stinson said some important issues in this election are the continued need for economic development in Madison County and the improvement and construction of roads.
“I would work with the City of Norfolk, 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the Legislature and other organizations to promote Madison County,” Stinson said. “If we have good access and good roads to Norfolk and Madison County, this can help attract new business and industry to the area.”
Stinson said the possibility of continuing the Northeast Industrial Highway west and south from Highway 81 to Highway 275 could be a tremendous corridor for growth.
In addition, Stinson said, the county will need to see what impact COVID-19 has on budgets and it may have to make adjustments accordingly.
Thompson, who graduated from Newman Grove High School, said if elected, he would work with the other commissioners to ensure the roadwork gets completed and maintained for the safety of all.
“I would lead the road crew of District 2 to ensure that we were a TEAM — all working for the same cause,” Thompson said. “to help make Madison County the best it can be! As your District 2 commissioner, I would work with the other commissioners to help the Madison County Courthouse run as effectively as it can! I would also work with the other commissioners to help ensure that your tax dollars are spent as efficiently as they can be for the residents of Madison County and ensure that Madison County has all that we need to make our county great!”
Thompson said the most important issues along with roads, bridges and culverts are helping to build a team with each district’s road crew and a team between all three districts.
Finally, Thompson said he would work with the other commissioners to ensure tax dollars are spent efficiently, He also will work with other elected local officials so the county can do its part in growing Madison County.
Both men said they are eager to serve the county.
“I will work as hard or harder for District 2 as anyone ever has, willing to listen and will make informed decisions,” Stinson said.
Thompson said he is open-minded and would be available to listen to concerns and address them in the best way possible.
“Like all of you, my goal is to make Madison County the best it can be,” Thompson said. “And like I said, work with all elected officials to continue to grow Madison County to only make it better for the generations to come.”