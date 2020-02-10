NORFOLK — On Sunday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a newly abandoned puppy on a rural county road northeast of Norfolk.
A subsequent investigation revealed the puppy had just been abandoned by a man and woman staying at a Norfolk hotel.
The pair, identified as Timothy Robbins, 42, and Johna Suhr, 29, were cited for suspicion of animal neglect and scheduled to appear in court in March.
The puppy was recovered by Furbaby Rescue of Norfolk to be treated and cared for.