A Whitman rancher is hoping to represent the 43rd District in the Nebraska Legislature for the next four years. To do that, she’s going to have to beat the incumbent who lives northwest of her in Gordon.
Tanya Storer said she is running for the Nebraska State Legislature “because I have a vested interest in the future of the 43rd District.”
“My husband and I have established our lives raising beef in the Sandhills of Nebraska and are proud to be part of the No. 1 industry that fuels Nebraska’s economy,” she said.
Tax relief, improving infrastructure and the role of government are high on the list of Storer’s priorities.
“We must remain focused and vigilant on tax relief. We have to remove the millstone of the oppressive property tax structure currently tied around our necks. This burdensome tax is drowning out freedom for economic growth and hindering opportunities for the next generation to return.
“Promoting prosperity requires the need to modernize and build the infrastructure necessary to carry us into a changing economy,” she said. “This includes expanding broadband connectivity necessary for changes in transportation, health care, education and business,” she added.
Storer also believes some government regulations and controls are “burdensome.”
“Federal, state, and local governments need to stay in their lane to be efficient, effective and responsive to the needs of the taxpayers,” she said.
Plus, she believes that individual rights must be protected.
“These begin with life, including that of the most innocent, the unborn, freedom of speech, religious freedom, the right to bear arms, and due process of law. I am committed to protecting these rights,” she said.
Brewer is running for reelection because he “cares about the area,” he said.
“I have committed to protecting the Sandhills over the last four years by fighting to keep wind turbines out of the area,” he said. “I have worked on countless agricultural issues to protect and advance Nebraska's No. 1 industry. I care about the 43rd District. It is my home, and the people deserve someone who will truly listen to their issues and work for them, not personal interests.”
In addition, Brewer said he is an honest man who spent more than years in uniform protecting this country and her interests.
“After retiring from service, I still felt the call to serve the people of Nebraska through the Nebraska Legislature. Over the last four years I have worked on and passed several bills that have helped the 43rd District. I have proven my commitment to the district and the issues that are most important to them.”
Among the most pressing issues facing Nebraskans are property tax relief and unemployment, Brewer said, with the most important through this election being property taxes.
“We have gotten a start on this issue by passing LB1107, but the problem is not fixed. Property taxes need to be adjusted so that a family does not face losing a farm that has been in the family for generations because the property tax bill is too high.”
Another issue important to this election is the unemployment caused by COVID-19, Brewer said.
“We need to get the people of Nebraska back to work and make the Nebraska economy strong again,” he said.