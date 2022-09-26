Police arrested two suspects over the weekend following apparent thefts at Norfolk businesses.
At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police responded to a report of a shoplifting from a business in the 1000 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The reporting person provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 35-year-old Adam Fuerhoff of Pierce. The officer spoke to Fuerhoff and allegedly recovered a stolen bottle of alcohol. Officers also recovered a knife with an 8-inch blade, Bauer said. Additionally, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered, according to police.
A check of Fuerhoff’s record showed that he was prohibited from possessing the weapon because of past criminal convictions. He then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Fuerhoff also was cited for shoplifting, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
ABOUT 4 P.M. Sunday, Norfolk police responded to a separate alleged shoplifting from a store at Sunset Plaza Mall, Bauer said. The suspect purportedly stole a pair of shoes and left eastbound from the mall.
An employee followed the female suspect and saw her by a vehicle in the 600 block of South 10th Street. Officers approached and had contact with 33-year-old Mercedes L. Divis. Police spoke to Divis about the incident and allegedly recovered the stolen shoes, which she was wearing at the time. Officers also recovered additional stolen items from a second store at the mall, Bauer said.
Divis was arrested on suspicion of third-offense shoplifting. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.