Two people have been arrested after an investigation into an alleged robbery and assault that occurred in rural Madison County last week.
Norfolk police arrested Ayle Jo Nelson, 25, and Jonnathon Jay Follette, 26, on Saturday. They were found at a motel in Norfolk after a tip was called into the Norfolk Police Division. Both Nelson and Follette are from Norfolk.
The victim, an adult male from the Norfolk area, told Madison County sheriff’s deputies that he had been traveling with a female acquaintance in rural Madison County when she pulled over to the side of the road. The victim told the deputies that two men in masks pulled him from the car and assaulted him with a bat and a golf club.
The victim said when he tried to run, the woman ran him down with her car. The assault then continued. The victim said his cellphone, wallet and personal papers were taken during the incident.
The victim said he was left in the rural area and began walking toward Norfolk. The following morning, area residents called the sheriff’s department about the victim, who was reported to be acting suspiciously. After deputies located the victim, he was taken to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.
Nelson and Follette are being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of robbery, assault in the second degree and conspiracy. Follette also faces charges of tampering with a witness. All charges are felonies.