The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug-related charges Thursday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious pickup parked near the historic Bega school, north of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The sheriff’s office had contact with two men whom the sheriff said were trespassing at the location and further found to have methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

Zachary Price, 36, of Norfolk and Brit Blanchard, 34, of Pollock Pines, California, were arrested and booked at the sheriff’s office on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing. Both have initial court appearances scheduled for September.

Both men have prior felony drug convictions, Unger said.

