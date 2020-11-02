Two were arrested in connection with drugs and child abuse after an officer stopped a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
An officer stopped a speeding vehicle that didn’t have any license plates at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The driver was identified as Savannah Jones, 18, and the passenger as Antwyan Wright, 21, both of Omaha. There was also an infant in the back seat, Bauer said.
During the contact, the officer could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car. Wright and Jones were asked to step out and the car was searched, Bauer said.
The officer found marijuana, psilocin mushrooms and LSD in the car during the search. Both Wright and Jones were arrested in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse, Bauer said.
The infant was turned over to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Wright and Jones were taken to city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.