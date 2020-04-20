STANTON — Two people from Stanton were arrested on Monday morning for several drug offenses.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department located a vehicle stopped in the middle of main street in Stanton near 12th and Ivy streets just before 7 a.m. on Monday.
Both the driver and passenger reportedly were passed out in the front seats with the car running, Unger said.
A subsequent investigation and search led to the arrest of the driver, Caleb Blomberg, 30, Columbus, on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, driving during suspension, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts for being under the influence of illegal drugs.
The passenger and owner of the vehicle, Cassie Navrakal, 19, Columbus, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
Unger said both were booked on the charges and have pending court dates scheduled for June, pending posting of bond.