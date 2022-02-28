The odor of marijuana led to the discovery of so much more during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Capt. Chad Reiman with Norfolk Police Division said officers conducted a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 81 and Monroe Avenue. During the stop, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a significant amount of marijuana and other drugs, Reiman said. In the back seat and trunk, officers found about 14 pounds of marijuana, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 672 1-gram containers of THC wax, 400 THC vape cartridges and a plastic baggie containing cocaine, Reiman said.

The driver of the vehicle, Sebastian R. Falkenberg, 22, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and passenger Nicholas J. Frazier, 22, of Yankton were arrested.

Reiman said officers learned the subjects had been in Colorado and were returning to South Dakota.

Falkenberg and Frazier were booked into the Norfolk City Jail on several felony charges, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Both men were later transported to the Madison County Jail.

