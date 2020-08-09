Two Stanton men were arrested Saturday night in connection with various charges.
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 10th Street in Stanton at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Mike Unger said.
As a result of the search, two men were arrested.
Jesse Weis, 30, was arrested in connection with felony unlawful intrusion. Unger said Weis was secretly videotaping a woman while she undressed, using a hidden camera.
Weis also was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
Joshua Deiterman, 31, was arrested in relation to possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers found a marijuana growing operation in the basement of the residence that Deiterman took responsibility for, Unger said.
Both men were jailed, but Deiterman was later released after posting bond, Unger said,. '
Weis and Deiterman are both employed as security specialists at the Norfolk Regional Center's sex offenders unit, Unger said.