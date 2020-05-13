NDN Arrested action 2

Two Wayne residents were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with multiple offenses, including child abuse and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 500 block of North Sixth Street for a traffic infraction, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The driver was identified as Devin Childs, 20, of Wayne. Three other passengers were in the car, one adult, Holly Andersen, 22, of Wayne and two juveniles. A check found Childs’ license was revoked. The officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle at this time, Bauer said.

Childs was taken into custody in connection with driving during revocation. In a search of the vehicle, officers found two bags of marijuana, a digital scale, several small plastic baggies and used marijuana cigar blunts, Bauer said.

Andersen and Childs were both arrested in connection with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Both were taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

County-by-county vote totals

County-by-county vote totals

Following are unofficial results of area election contests as provided by the offices of county clerks, secretary of state and the state election page:

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time

When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning.