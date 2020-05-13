Two Wayne residents were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with multiple offenses, including child abuse and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
A Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 500 block of North Sixth Street for a traffic infraction, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The driver was identified as Devin Childs, 20, of Wayne. Three other passengers were in the car, one adult, Holly Andersen, 22, of Wayne and two juveniles. A check found Childs’ license was revoked. The officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle at this time, Bauer said.
Childs was taken into custody in connection with driving during revocation. In a search of the vehicle, officers found two bags of marijuana, a digital scale, several small plastic baggies and used marijuana cigar blunts, Bauer said.
Andersen and Childs were both arrested in connection with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Both were taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.