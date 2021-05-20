A Wednesday morning traffic stop ended up being much more than just a turn signal violation.
At about 10:15 Wednesday morning, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to signal a turn, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, Reginald Simmons, 57, of Norfolk.
A check of Simmons’ driver’s license showed that it was currently under suspension, and he was then taken into custody, Bauer said.
The passenger was identified as Susan Winters-Branham, 40, homeless. In a search, officers recovered methamphetamine from Winters-Branham as well as several syringes, Bauer said.
Officers also located a knife concealed under the driver's seat with a blade that was almost 6 inches long, Bauer said. Simmons has previous criminal convictions, Bauer said, which prohibit him from possessing such a weapon.
He was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Winters-Branham was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both were transferred to the Madison County Jail.