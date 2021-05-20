A Wednesday morning traffic stop ended up being much more than just a turn signal violation.

At about 10:15 Wednesday morning, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to signal a turn, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, Reginald Simmons, 57, of Norfolk.

A check of Simmons’ driver’s license showed that it was currently under suspension, and he was then taken into custody, Bauer said.

The passenger was identified as Susan Winters-Branham, 40, homeless. In a search, officers recovered methamphetamine from Winters-Branham as well as several syringes, Bauer said.

Officers also located a knife concealed under the driver's seat with a blade that was almost 6 inches long, Bauer said. Simmons has previous criminal convictions, Bauer said, which prohibit him from possessing such a weapon.

He was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Winters-Branham was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both were transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer’s rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation’s most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages l…