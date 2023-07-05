Norfolk police arrested two people over the weekend on felony drug charges.

On Saturday at 4:43 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, 63, of Norfolk.

A check of Sanchez-Alejo’s driver's record showed that his license was revoked, Bauer said, so he was taken into custody. During a subsequent search, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was located in his pants pocket.

Sanchez-Alejo was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation and possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

AT 5:25 P.M. Sunday, police conducted another traffic stop for a moving violation. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Kirsten Taylor, 26, of Omaha. During the stop, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officers then searched the vehicle and located two baggies containing less than one ounce of marijuana, a baggie containing suspected cocaine and a baggie containing 17 oxycodone pills for which Taylor did not have a prescription, Bauer said. A child was also in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

