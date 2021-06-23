Police serving a warrant Tuesday morning ended up arresting two Norfolkans on suspicion of drug possession and child abuse.

Capt. Michael Bauer said at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police went to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for Denise Cottrill, 40, of Norfolk.

Officers knocked and Cottrill answered the door. They informed her of the arrest warrant and she was taken into custody. Cottrill asked to return inside to retrieve some of her property that she wanted to take with her, Bauer said

Once in the apartment, officers could smell the strong odor of marijuana. Officers questioned Cottrill, and she provided consent to retrieve the contraband, Bauer said.

Officers recovered marijuana, a glass bong that had a white powdery substance and two clear plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, Bauer said.

During the investigation, it was determined that some of the property belonged to 33-year-old Lee Hill of Norfolk, another resident of the apartment. Bauer said two children also resided in the apartment. Both Cottrill and Hill were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.

Both were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. Safe living arrangements were made for the children, Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

Crop report for June 14-20

Crop report for June 14-20

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 33% short, 57% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 34% short…

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by the pandemic, are not looking like much fun: Not for athletes. Not for fans. And not for the Japanese public. They are caught between concerns about the coronavirus at a time when few are vaccinated on one side and politicians who hope to s…