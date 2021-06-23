Police serving a warrant Tuesday morning ended up arresting two Norfolkans on suspicion of drug possession and child abuse.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police went to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for Denise Cottrill, 40, of Norfolk.
Officers knocked and Cottrill answered the door. They informed her of the arrest warrant and she was taken into custody. Cottrill asked to return inside to retrieve some of her property that she wanted to take with her, Bauer said
Once in the apartment, officers could smell the strong odor of marijuana. Officers questioned Cottrill, and she provided consent to retrieve the contraband, Bauer said.
Officers recovered marijuana, a glass bong that had a white powdery substance and two clear plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, Bauer said.
During the investigation, it was determined that some of the property belonged to 33-year-old Lee Hill of Norfolk, another resident of the apartment. Bauer said two children also resided in the apartment. Both Cottrill and Hill were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.
Both were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. Safe living arrangements were made for the children, Bauer said.