A Norfolk woman and Columbus man were arrested Friday when a Door Dash delivery went south.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 11:30 p.m. Friday, a Norfolk police officer saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the 200 block of North Second Street, where a male passenger carrying a pizza box had exited the vehicle.
The officer stopped to check on the vehicle and learned that the male was a Door Dash delivery person and was there to deliver pizza, Bauer said. The officer then had contact with the driver of the car, whom he recognized as 22-year-old Arachalys Chavez Correa of Norfolk.
A check of Chavez Correa’s license showed that it was under suspension, Bauer said. When the male returned to the car from delivering pizza, Chavez Correa explained the situation as the male spoke only broken English.
The male was identified as 36-year-old Sergio Salazar Pena of Columbus. Salazar Pena began retrieving items from the vehicle, as it was to be towed. The officer was standing nearby and saw a glass pipe on the floorboard of the car as Salazar Pena was removing the items, Bauer said.
The officer asked Salazar Pena to step back and went to retrieve to the pipe. The pipe had been moved under the seat, but the officer located it. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Both Chavez Correa and Salazar Pena were questioned about the pipe and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Chavez Correa also was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.