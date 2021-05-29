A Fremont man and Omaha man are suspected of fleeing authorities at high rates of speed through Stanton and Cuming counties Friday night.
Just before midnight Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over an eastbound Mercedes on Highway 275, about 4 miles west of Pilger, for a traffic violation, Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release.
The driver of the Mercedes refused to pull over and accelerated away at high speeds, according to Unger. The vehicle continued eastbound on Highway 275, nearly striking an SUV at the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 15. The Mercedes continued to flee at high speeds through Wisner, Beemer and into West Point before turning onto side streets to elude pursuing units.
The driver then reentered Highway 275 and proceeded eastbound from West Point where his vehicle was spiked with a tire deflation device by the Nebraska State Patrol. The fleeing Mercedes continued a couple of more miles east before coming to a stop, Unger said.
The driver, 22-year-old Benny Morales of Fremont, was taken into custody on charges of speeding (130 mph in a 65 mph zone), driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, window tint violation, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.
A male passenger, Cameron Christofferson, 22, of Omaha was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Unger said. Morales remained jailed as of Saturday morning pending the posting of a cash bond.
The Nebraska State Patrol and West Point Police Department assisted in the arrest.