STANTON — Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Stanton following a disturbance call.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the sheriff’s department was called at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance at a residence in Stanton.
James Kuehn, 50, Stanton, was arrested for third degree assault, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Jon (Eric) Karpowich, 54, rural Stanton, was arrested for disturbing the peace, aggravated DWI (Above .150% BAC), and open container of alcohol violation. Karpowich had a blood alcohol on the scene of over four times the legal limit, the sheriff said.
Karpowich has three prior DWI convictions, but due to when they occurred, they cannot be used against him, Unger said.
Both men were released from custody on bond after being booked at the sheriff’s office.