At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical disturbance at the Off Road Ranch, southeast of Norfolk.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a 911 call indicated a female was being assaulted and choked by a man who was on top of her on the ground.
Upon arrival of law enforcement, the man was located and, after refusing to cooperate, he was subdued and placed in handcuffs, Unger said in a press release.
The woman was found to have marks on her neck and was medically treated at the scene by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.
Barry Nichols, 52, Norfolk, was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree assault, strangulation and disturbing the peace. He was jailed pending a bond setting. Two knives and brass knuckles were also reportedly located on Nichols during his arrest and seized, according to the release.
The woman, Tonya Angell (Plessel), 51, Norfolk, also was found to have five felony arrest warrants out of Madison County for assault and drug charges as well as failing to appear for court.
Angell was placed under arrest for the warrants and jailed in Madison. Illegal drug use is considered a contributing factor to the disturbance, Unger said in the release.