A late night traffic stop Wednesday concluded with two Norfolkans in custody.
At about 11:10 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a broken tail light, said Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Kaitlyn Morris, 27, of Norfolk.
A check of Morris’ license showed that it was currently under suspension. Morris was then taken into custody for driving under suspension, Bauer said.
The front seat passenger of the car was identified as 31-year-old Francis Wright of Norfolk. In a search of the car, officers found a glass pipe and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine in a hoodie shirt that belonged to Wright.
Wright was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Morris was released on bond and Wright was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.