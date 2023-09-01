Authorities in Stanton County arrested two people on meth-related charges late Thursday.
About 11:45 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Linwood Lane in Woodland Park, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. A records check revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle on a revoked driver’s license, and the female passenger had two arrest warrants out of Platte County.
A search ensued, Unger said. Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, 63, of Norfolk and the passenger, Marlene Villalobos, 39, homeless, were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were jailed on felony drug charges and have to post 10% of $20,000 bonds to be released, according to the sheriff.
Sanchez-Alejo also was charged with driving during revocation, and Villalobos will have to appear in court in Platte County for separate criminal cases.