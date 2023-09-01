Authorities in Stanton County arrested two people on meth-related charges late Thursday.

About 11:45 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Linwood Lane in Woodland Park, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. A records check revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle on a revoked driver’s license, and the female passenger had two arrest warrants out of Platte County.

A search ensued, Unger said. Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, 63, of Norfolk and the passenger, Marlene Villalobos, 39, homeless, were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were jailed on felony drug charges and have to post 10% of $20,000 bonds to be released, according to the sheriff.

Sanchez-Alejo also was charged with driving during revocation, and Villalobos will have to appear in court in Platte County for separate criminal cases.

In other news

Notes from the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting

Notes from the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting

The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled session. All commissioners were present for the meeting. Close to 20 county staff members, guests and citizens also attended the meeting, which lasted just over two hours. Below is a recap of action items on…

Rural Prosperity Nebraska, Oklahoma State to study rural resilience

Rural Prosperity Nebraska, Oklahoma State to study rural resilience

LINCOLN — Water is the lifeblood for many rural communities, yet more than half of the United States is now experiencing drought conditions. While water usage varies — from residential needs to irrigation and livestock demands — many communities’ access to clean, dependable water is threaten…

Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise

Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September.