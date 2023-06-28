Authorities arrested two males south of Norfolk Wednesday morning following an incident involving a handgun on Highway 81.
At 11:08 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a passenger in a northbound black sedan with Texas plates had brandished a handgun and aimed it at a motorist inside a second vehicle on Highway 81, south of Madison, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk. The sedan also was reported to have been traveling at a high rate of speed.
Responding law enforcement officers were able to locate the sedan and clocked the vehicle at speeds in excess of 95 mph, Volk said.
Around 11:30 a.m., a felony traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Highway 81 and 837th Road, about 4 miles south of Norfolk. Two suspects were arrested, the sheriff said, and a handgun was recovered inside the vehicle.
Volk said the suspects were believed to be traveling from Dallas, Texas, to Yankton, South Dakota.
Specific charges for each suspect are yet to be determined while authorities continue to investigate the incident, but Volk said they likely would face terroristic threats and driving-related charges. A small amount of marijuana also was found in the vehicle, he said.
Northbound traffic on Highway 81 was briefly halted during the traffic stop.
The Daily News will provide additional information as it becomes available.