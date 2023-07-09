A disturbance at the County Line Bar on the Off Road Ranch property led to a shot being fired around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The bar is located on the Off Road Ranch property, southeast of Norfolk.
A Stanton County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area of the bar on foot at the time of the disturbance and heard the gunshot and immediately called for assistance, which initiated a multi-agency response. The deputy had been in the area patrolling following an earlier disturbance at the nearby racetrack involving several intoxicated parties.
The shooting incident occurred when a group of alleged intoxicated bar patrons got involved in an argument and Donte Jackson, 41, of Gary, Ind., stated that he was going to shoot several people.
He then produced a pistol and pointed the gun directly into the face of another male. A bystander struck Jackson across the back, knocking the firearm out of his hand. The gun then discharged and fortunately no one was hit by the gunfire.
Jackson was taken into custody and was later found to be a convicted felon, having served prison terms in Indiana and Iowa. A fully loaded 9mm pistol and a spent shell casing were recovered outside the bar.
Jackson faces felony charges of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
A second male involved in the disturbance, Jacob Finley, 22, of Flomaton, Ala., was charged with disturbing the peace and obstructing police officer after he ran from the scene and a Taser was deployed on him. Both Jackson and Finley were medically treated and cleared at the scene by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. T
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Norfolk Police Division, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.