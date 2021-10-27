Two missing juveniles from Northeast Nebraska were found safe on Sunday.
The Pierce Police Department said Hannah Joe Marten-Schmitz, 13, and Jonathon James Russell Jr., 15, were located and returned home Oct. 24.
Original story posted Oct. 18
The public’s help is being sought to locate two missing youths from the area.
The Pierce Police Department said Hannah Joe Marten-Schmitz, 13, was last seen leaving her home in Pierce at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She was wearing a gray hoodie and black yoga pants with white shoes. She was carrying a black Nike book bag.
Pierce authorities said she possibly could be with 15-year-old Jonathon James Russell Jr., who was last seen leaving his home in Norfolk at 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black basketball shorts and a black book bag.
Both juveniles could be traveling in a black four-door car together.
Anyone with information regarding the two youths’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pierce Police Department at 402-329-4230.