A grand jury indicted seven individuals Wednesday for purported statewide crimes, including two Northeast Nebraska men.
Jan Sharp, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, said 49-year-old Timothy Daly of Ponca is charged with attempted enticement of a minor on or about Aug. 26. The maximum possible penalty for Daly if he is convicted is life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a life term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and a $5,000 additional special assessment.
A Plainview man, 44-year-old Bryan William Gloe, is charged in a four-count indictment, Sharp said. Count 1 charges Gloe with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about June 3. The maximum possible penalty for Gloe if he is convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Counts 2 to 4 charge Gloe with distribution of methamphetamine on or about May 7 and continuing through May 27, Sharp said. The maximum penalty for those counts is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $1 million fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.