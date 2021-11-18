A grand jury indicted seven individuals Wednesday for purported statewide crimes, including two Northeast Nebraska men.

Jan Sharp, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, said 49-year-old Timothy Daly of Ponca is charged with attempted enticement of a minor on or about Aug. 26. The maximum possible penalty for Daly if he is convicted is life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a life term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and a $5,000 additional special assessment.

A Plainview man, 44-year-old Bryan William Gloe, is charged in a four-count indictment, Sharp said. Count 1 charges Gloe with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about June 3. The maximum possible penalty for Gloe if he is convicted is life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Counts 2 to 4 charge Gloe with distribution of methamphetamine on or about May 7 and continuing through May 27, Sharp said. The maximum penalty for those counts is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $1 million fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Boone Central Teammates is assisted by the United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? We're an organization that matches a mentor and mentee that get together one hour a week on school grounds. It's meant for the mentee to have a positive role model in their lives. Mentees are children from grades 3-12.

Rasmussen receives arboretum award

WAYNE — Retired forester and active volunteer Steve Rasmussen received the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Appleseed Award in Lincoln on Nov. 5. The award recognizes an individual “who embodies the generous spirit of Johnny Appleseed through sustained personal involvement in tree-planting in …

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden …