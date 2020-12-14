A local man was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, and another local man was arrested after a fight broke out in a separate incident.
Last Thursday at around 5 p.m., Norfolk police officers were called to a local gas station for a theft, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. A customer had driven away without paying for gasoline that had been pumped.
The clerk provided a description of the vehicle and a license plate. Officers located the vehicle near 13th Street and Omaha Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Derrick J. Phillips, 25, of Plainview.
A check of Phillips’ license showed that it was under revocation. Phillips was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under revocation and transported to the Norfolk City Jail.
While conducting the book-in process, a gum wrapper fell from Phillips’ shorts onto the floor, according to the release. Inside the gum wrapper was a white round pill that was identified as buprenorphine, a Schedule III drug. That resulted in an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of South Third Street for an assault report. The adult male victim described that he and Amadu L. Bah, 29, of Norfolk were at his apartment watching football and drinking beer.
During this time both men started insulting each other with racial comments toward each other. This escalated into Bah choking the victim for several seconds. Bah eventually released his grip and left the apartment. The victim sustained injuries and had marks on his neck.
An officer located Bah at his residence and questioned him about the incident. At the conclusion of the investigation, officers arrested Bah on suspicion of strangulation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.