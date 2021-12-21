A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of four crimes following an altercation late Monday.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a bar in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue for a male who was acting erratically. The male had been told to leave but returned a short time later, Bauer said.
When officers arrived, they found two men wrestling on the ground. Police attempted to handcuff one of the men, Bauer said, but he resisted and would not cooperate. After a short struggle, the man was handcuffed and identified as 46-year-old Clayton Johnson, homeless.
After interviewing witnesses, officers learned that Johnson had been harassing and threatening patrons of the business. He had previously struck and assaulted the man that he had been wrestling with when officers arrived, according to Bauer.
Johnson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer and third-degree assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.