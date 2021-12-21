A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of four crimes following an altercation late Monday.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a bar in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue for a male who was acting erratically. The male had been told to leave but returned a short time later, Bauer said.

When officers arrived, they found two men wrestling on the ground. Police attempted to handcuff one of the men, Bauer said, but he resisted and would not cooperate. After a short struggle, the man was handcuffed and identified as 46-year-old Clayton Johnson, homeless.

After interviewing witnesses, officers learned that Johnson had been harassing and threatening patrons of the business. He had previously struck and assaulted the man that he had been wrestling with when officers arrived, according to Bauer.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer and third-degree assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

New reforms target US military's missing weapons problem

New reforms target US military's missing weapons problem

The Department of Defense is overhauling how it keeps track of its guns and explosives, and Congress is requiring more accountability from the Pentagon -- responses to an Associated Press investigation that showed lost or stolen military weapons were reaching America’s streets.

375 dead, 56 missing after typhoon slams Philippines

375 dead, 56 missing after typhoon slams Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll from the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year climbed to 375, with more than 50 others still missing and several central provinces struggling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials sai…

High school play production brings revenue to city

High school play production brings revenue to city

The three-day NSAA One-Act Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk brought in more than 3,800 paid attendees and more than 1,400 directors and high school cast members representing 36 schools across the state.