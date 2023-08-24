Trusted, reliable news: Longtime customers share personal views

It’s true — Dave Busskohl enjoys reading the comic strips in the Norfolk Daily News. Zits is one of his favorites.
But he doesn’t stop there.
The president of Allied Tour and Travel in Norfolk appreciates many of the paper’s features, including its local news and sports coverage, as well as columns on the Commentary page.
“I read about every section,” he said. “Sports … obits. I like local news (because) I really like to know what’s going on in the community. I hope people appreciate the importance of that.”
That’s the task facing many community newspapers today — continuing to serve longtime subscribers and advertisers while attracting new ones, too. If readership and advertising support declines, a newspaper’s future can be in jeopardy.
Busskohl grew up reading newspapers, including the Daily News and the Omaha World-Herald, both of which were delivered to his family’s doorstep. He remembers how much fun it was for him and his friends to discover their name or picture in the paper for an accomplishment of some sort.
“It was a major treat,” he said.
As an adult, Busskohl has been a subscriber for 40 years. He prefers the tactile experience of holding the actual newspaper as opposed to reading a digital version because it’s “easier to get lost or miss things on a digital device,” he said.
Still, he recognizes the value of offering both formats. It’s important to accommodate readers’ preference, he said.
Regardless of whether people choose the print or digital version, Busskohl said he hopes people seek out reliable sources for news coverage.
“I trust the Daily News. They present the facts and are unbiased,” he said. “There is so much bias on TV and some radio.”
Busskohl also turns to the Commentary page for insight into topics of the day.
“I usually read something on the editorial page,” he said. “Sometimes people make a good point that swings my thinking. It’s valuable to be exposed to different viewpoints.”
The Daily News has been presenting opposing viewpoints on timely topics since William Huse and his son, W.N. Huse, bought the paper in 1888. In 1892, W.N. became the sole owner. His descendants have owned and operated the paper since then. Today, William (Bill) Huse, W.N.’s, great-great-grandson, is the publisher.
The Daily News also has provided local businesses with the means to tout their products and services to potential customers. Among the many longtime advertisers in the Daily News has been Jim Rutten, owner of Jim’s Fine Wine & More in Norfolk.
He likes advertising in the newspaper because “you always have it (the ad) in front of you,” he said.
In his ads, Rutten often includes the schedule of upcoming events he has planned in the winery or around town, such as his Thursday night tastings at his store at 2001 Market Lane or wine tastings at area events, such as county fairs.
“With (print) ads … people cut it out and put in on the refrigerator. They have it right in front of them,” he said.
Social media platforms have the same issues — if you miss it, it’s gone.
“People see it, but don’t always absorb it. With paper, you can always go back to it,” he said.
Before opening Jim’s Fine Wines, Rutten utilized the Daily News’ advertising when working at Lloyd’s Pharmacy and for ShopKo.
“I don’t think I’ll ever change,” he said. “I know my customers. They reference the newspaper.”
Keeping up with new businesses and industries coming to Norfolk is one of the many reasons why Bob Dudley reads the Daily News.
“I have to stay open to new businesses … that are a resource for me,” said Dudley, the president of Appeara, which has been in Norfolk for more than 100 years.
Like Busskohl, Dudley has been reading the paper since he was young. A subscriber for almost 40 years, he reads the first section “front to back” to keep up with the city, school board and political news. Those topics, he said, “are important to me.”
He trusts the News to publish stories that are “reporting the facts” and not trying to sway his opinion.
He also reads the Commentary page where he is able to “read both sides.”
“I’m open to both sides of the story,” he said.
Although Dudley utilizes the News’ digital formats when out of town, he prefers the print version and laments the fact that people are not subscribing and reading newspapers as they did at one time.
After all, newspapers do more than provide news. For some people, delivering newspapers was where they learned skills and adopted work ethics that influence them the rest of their lives.
“Paper routes taught them so much,” Dudley said. “We’re losing that employment side.”
The bottom line for Dudley is that his company continues to advertise in the paper because he knows it increases name recognition for Appeara.
“We patronize local businesses because we want them to succeed,” he said. “The paper is important to me.”
Click here to read "Social media credibility depends on how it’s used"