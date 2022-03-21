Trumpet duo to be held at Wayne State

WAYNE — Two trumpets articulate an animated musical conversation at the Trumpet Duo concert Thursday, March 24, in Ley Theatre at Wayne State College. The 7:30 p.m. performance features Dr. David Bohnert, WSC dean of arts and humanities, and Dr. Ben Bruflat, WSC music education alum and assistant professor of music at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. Piano accompaniment is provided by Shelly Armstrong.
The concert is free and open to the public and also will be live-streamed at www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
Concert repertoire celebrates the trumpet’s ability to create colorful textures and exciting energy to engage the audience. For example, “Under Western Skies” by Kevin McKee is a captivating adventure for dueling trumpets. “Dialogue” by Eugene Bozza, is an impressive exchange between trumpets. The amusing “Pop Culture Medley Duet” by Kevin McKee features a medley of familiar tunes from movies, television shows, and pop music.
For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.