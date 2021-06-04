A semi-truck tore an internet cable loose on North Fourth Street between Braasch Avenue and Norfolk Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The truck driver left the scene unaware it had hit the line.
According to eyewitnesses, the truck may have been through US Foods.
The line fell onto the street, blocking cars from passing. Officers responded to the scene to redirect traffic and direct pedestrians. The line belonged to internet company Allo, which reached the scene by 3:53 p.m., less than an hour after the line was hit at 3:19.
Traffic on the street was restricted for at least an hour. The street has since reopened.