Truck reportedly drives into bank

A pickup apparently drove through the Madison County Bank on West Pasewalk Avenue on Saturday morning, but few other details were immediately available.
Reports of the pickup driving through the bank first happened about 10:44 a.m. Saturday. As of 11:15 a.m., a group of people who appeared to be employees were gathered outside the bank.
Also visible were two rigs from the Norfolk Fire Division and officers from the Norfolk Police Division directing traffic and keeping people away from the location.
The bank apparently was opened for business on Saturday at the time of the accident. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the bank at 11 a.m., but it was unclear if there was a fire.
It appears the pickup entered the bank on the side that faces Hy-Vee west. The main entrance did not appear to be heavily damaged.
Unofficial reports were that one person was transported by Norfolk Fire & Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services.
More information will be shared at it becomes available.