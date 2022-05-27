As travelers hit the road to mark the start of summer, troopers will be working to keep Nebraska roads safe during Memorial Day weekend.
In Northeast Nebraska, troopers will be teaming up with local law enforcement to patrol several major highways. The efforts include operations in Norfolk, Columbus, South Sioux City, Schuyler and other areas from Friday to Tuesday.
“Summer has arrived and families are gearing up to travel,” said Capt. Dain Hicks, commander of Troop B, based in Norfolk. “Our troopers and local partners will be on patrol this weekend, working to take impaired drivers off the road and keep travelers safe.”
The effort includes high-visibility enforcement operations on several major highways in the area, including Highways 81, 20, 77, 275, 30 and more in Northeast Nebraska.
All motorists are encouraged to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, wear seat belts and always drive sober. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.