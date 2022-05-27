As travelers hit the road to mark the start of summer, troopers will be working to keep Nebraska roads safe during Memorial Day weekend.

In Northeast Nebraska, troopers will be teaming up with local law enforcement to patrol several major highways. The efforts include operations in Norfolk, Columbus, South Sioux City, Schuyler and other areas from Friday to Tuesday.

“Summer has arrived and families are gearing up to travel,” said Capt. Dain Hicks, commander of Troop B, based in Norfolk. “Our troopers and local partners will be on patrol this weekend, working to take impaired drivers off the road and keep travelers safe.”

The effort includes high-visibility enforcement operations on several major highways in the area, including Highways 81, 20, 77, 275, 30 and more in Northeast Nebraska.

All motorists are encouraged to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, wear seat belts and always drive sober. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

Hughes named Principal of the Year

Norfolk Middle School principal Chuck Hughes was presented with the Outstanding Principal of the Year award for Region 3 of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals on May 23.

Water main flushing expected to end this week

The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from park…

Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off of NC coast

The families of four people — including three teens — who died in a February plane crash off the North Carolina coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot, who also died. The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather condit…