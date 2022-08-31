Troopers sharing safety messages at State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair is underway, and troopers are teaming up with the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office to spread the message of seatbelt safety and practicing safe driving behaviors.
Throughout the fair, troopers are giving safety demonstrations at the NDOT-HSO booth inside the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building. Visitors can take a spin in the NSP Seat Belt Persuader and experience a simulated rollover crash.
“Our troopers do a great job of educating young drivers throughout the state and the state fair offers a great opportunity be share safety messages with thousands of people,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.
This effort is made possible from a grant for $20,580 from NDOT-HSO. The state fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.