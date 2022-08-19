Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Wednesday after authorities reportedly found more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Winside.
The incident began about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, when residents of rural Winside reported two suspicious people going through their property, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. Troopers responded and contacted both individuals.
During the investigation, troopers discovered that both suspects were in possession of suspected meth. Troopers also searched the area and located a handgun, as well as a cattle prod that had been taken from another farm, Thomas said.
While confirming the theft of the cattle prod, the owner reported finding a bag in a truck where the cattle prod had been stored. Troopers discovered that the bag contained around one-half pound of suspected meth.
As the investigation continued, troopers developed information that a large quantity of meth had been buried in a field near the original scene. Troopers searched the area and located another bag, Thomas said, which contained about 20 pounds of suspected meth and 3 grams of suspected fentanyl. The suspects, 36-year-old Oscar Villa and 27-year-old Johana Madrid, both of Los Angeles, California, were arrested.
Villa was lodged in Antelope County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and other charges. Madrid was lodged in Dakota County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.