LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout Thanksgiving weekend, during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. 

Troopers worked overtime, responding to multiple winter storms across the state and assisting more than 400 motorists in need of help from Wednesday through Sunday.

“Two major snow events that covered much of Nebraska made Thanksgiving travel difficult,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’d like to thank the vast majority of drivers who heeded the advice of NSP and NDOT. Adjusting travel plans to avoid the worst conditions undoubtedly prevented dangerous situations.”

This weekend marked the annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which included enforcement operations from more than 30 law enforcement agencies across Nebraska. NSP’s operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $20,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

During the enforcement effort, troopers arrested 17 people for driving under the influence of alcohol. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (278), driving under suspension (28), open container (8), minor in possession (5), no proof of insurance (12), no seat belt (7), and improper child restraint (4). Troopers also performed 407 motorist assists, responded to 48 crashes, and assisted other agencies with 78 events from Wednesday through Sunday.

“As we move through the winter months, drivers should always check 511 before traveling,” Bolduc said. “Our partners at the Department of Transportation deserve tremendous credit for their work this weekend to get Nebraska moving again during back-to-back winter storms.”

The State Patrol encourages motorists to keep a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle.

Some basic items to include are a First Aid kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods and bottled water.

