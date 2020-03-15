OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Norfolk man and rescued a woman following a pair of pursuits Saturday in eastern Nebraska.
On Saturday about 1:50 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro near West Point on Highway 275 for speeding, said Cody Thomas, public relations officer with the Nebraska State Patrol.
The vehicle refused to stop. As the vehicle fled, the trooper initiated a pursuit traveling southbound on Highway 275, Thomas said.
The vehicle sustained speeds of more than 110 mph during the pursuit. As the vehicle approached
West Point, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of caution for public safety, Thomas said.
Just over an hour later, troopers in Omaha located the suspect vehicle near 132nd and Blondo streets.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it again fled, Thomas said.
Troopers initiated another pursuit as the Camaro fled westbound on West Maple Road. Troopers observed a woman passenger in the vehicle attempting to get their attention.
The vehicle then turned northbound on Highway 275, reaching speeds of 120 mph. As the vehicle approached Fremont, troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to the slow the vehicle, which still refused to stop.
A trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop, Thomas said.
The driver, Eric Wilson, 39, Norfolk, was immediately taken into custody. Troopers
determined that the woman passenger was being held in the vehicle against her will.
Wilson was lodged in Douglas County Jail for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid
arrest, false imprisonment, an active warrant from Madison County, and several traffic violations. Additional charges are pending.