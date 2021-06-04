The summer travel season is officially underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up and put the phone down to help keep the roads safe.
“Plenty of people are eager to hit the road for summer vacations,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the road trips begin, every motorist has a part to play in keeping Nebraska roads safe.”
Memorial Day weekend marked the start of the state patrol’s annual “100 Days of Summer” initiative. From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, troopers across Nebraska will be working special enforcement and education campaigns in an effort to reduce serious injury or fatality crashes. Those efforts may include enforcement campaigns related to exhibition speeding, impaired driving, recreation area safety, community outreach and more.
Over Memorial Day weekend, troopers arrested 16 drivers for impaired driving, issued 297 citations for speeding and responded to several crashes.
“No matter how far you’re traveling this summer, please do so safely,” Bolduc said. “Buckle up, put the phone down, watch your speed and never drive impaired.”
Troopers continue with the annual summer “Click It or Ticket” campaign this week. The seatbelt campaign, which is a national partnership of law enforcement agencies, runs from through Sunday, June 6.