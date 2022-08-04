North Fork Area Transit and The Zone Afterschool Program will team up for a “Rock the Block” trolley takeover at Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s event was created so Norfolk students could receive school supplies in time for the first day of school. At the event, there will be a carnival and live DJ, with hot dogs available as a food option.
“North Fork Area Transit is a great addition to Norfolk. Some of our students have used it to get home after our programming, and we want to help promote it and also create a partnership between The Zone and the (North Fork Area) Transit,” said Alexis Huisman, the executive director of The Zone.
At the event, people also will be able to enter in a raffle, where participants have the chance to win two Nebraska Cornhusker Football Clubhouse tickets to a Big Ten game of their choice, a boys 24-inch Trek bicycle and other goodies.
The public is encouraged to donate school supplies at The Zone office, located at 218 W. Braasch Ave.
“The Zone is excited to have our seventh annual Rock The Block event and are anticipating a great turnout with the new addition of our ‘Trolley Takeover’ of school supplies,” Huisman said.