North Fork Area Transit and The Zone Afterschool Program will team up for a “Rock the Block” trolley takeover at Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s event was created so Norfolk students could receive school supplies in time for the first day of school. At the event, there will be a carnival and live DJ, with hot dogs available as a food option.

“North Fork Area Transit is a great addition to Norfolk. Some of our students have used it to get home after our programming, and we want to help promote it and also create a partnership between The Zone and the (North Fork Area) Transit,” said Alexis Huisman, the executive director of The Zone.

At the event, people also will be able to enter in a raffle, where participants have the chance to win two Nebraska Cornhusker Football Clubhouse tickets to a Big Ten game of their choice, a boys 24-inch Trek bicycle and other goodies.

The public is encouraged to donate school supplies at The Zone office, located at 218 W. Braasch Ave.

“The Zone is excited to have our seventh annual Rock The Block event and are anticipating a great turnout with the new addition of our ‘Trolley Takeover’ of school supplies,” Huisman said.

Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

North Fork Area Transit has announced a new partnership with Pierce Public Schools for a new general public Tripper Service running between Hadar and Pierce. Pierce Public Schools approached North Fork Area Transit for assistance with student transportation because of a shortage of bus drivers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met South Korean political leaders in Seoul on Thursday but avoided making direct public comments on relations with Beijing and Taipei that could further increase regional tensions.