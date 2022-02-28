Trivia night results in fun while raising funds

WISNER — Swedish chefs straight out of an old “Muppet Show,” blind mice tapping around with dark glasses and white canes, a notorious neighborhood motorcycle gang and a choir of angels — complete with halos and wings — were just some of the outlandish groups on hand at Saturday evening’s first-ever trivia night.
The event, staged at the Wisner Auditorium, benefited St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Phase II of its capital campaign, raising funds for various improvements.
With Mike Monday of Monday Night Games as the host, contestants answered 10 rounds of trivia questions, with other question-and-answer games mixed in-between.
Referees scattered throughout the auditorium distributed game questions, plus blew the whistle on anyone cheating. Contestants could pay to send other prime competitors to jail on the auditorium’s stage, where individuals could be required to wear a clown hat and wear a sign saying, “I cheat at trivia.”
For a price, a table could purchase the parish priest, the Rev. Vincent Sunguti, along with his iPad for a round to assist with the questions.
With 22 tables filled with eight contenders each, event organizer Paige Godbersen of Wisner was pleased with the number taking part and pronounced the evening a success.
Event judges awarded prizes to the top three winning tables, as well as the table with the best theme.