Three people have been apprehended following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been driven around the Norfolk area before being sold to a scrap yard in the area.
Zachary Price, 36, of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of felony theft and was jailed pending the setting of bond, Unger said. Price had been out of jail awaiting trial on felony drug charges in Stanton County stemming from an arrest last month.
Justin Coolidge, 26, of Norfolk was charged with aiding and abetting theft, criminal mischief and driving under suspension. Allyssa Gragg, 21, of Norfolk was charged with aiding and abetting theft and driving under suspension.
A bill of sale was allegedly falsified to complete the sale of the vehicle that had a title left in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was recovered before it was crushed and destroyed, Unger said.