LINDSAY — Don’t miss out on a chance to dance, plays some games and drag your nag.
Pivot Days returns to Lindsay this year after a one-year absence because of COVID-19. Lindsay Area Development (LAD) is sponsoring the celebration Friday through Saturday, June 25-26.
Amber Klassen, LAD president, said they want to put on an event that supports the community.
“We switched some things up this year. We don’t have a parade, but we have other fun-filled events going on,” she said. “The reason we put it on is to make improvements around Lindsay, so by supporting this and the fundraisers, the proceeds go toward improving our community, so it’s important for our community.”
All events are held at the Lindsay Park.
Friday’s highlights include a relay, corn hole tournament, music by Pioneer Band and conclude with a dance by the AC/DC tribute band, Shoot to Thrill of Omaha.
“We wanted to do something different, and the local band, the Pioneer Band, I’ve seen a couple different times, and we wanted to keep it local and support local bands. And the AC/DC tribute band, we just wanted to do something different other than the traditional country band,” Klassen said.
On Saturday, there is a full slate of activities, including a fun run, sand volleyball tourney, pedal tractor pull, inflatables and face painting for kids.
A new event is the “Drag Your Nag” relay race in which participants put their partners on their backs for a race.
“It’s a relay race, and we actually saw it at Tilden Days,” Klassen said. “It’s a partner race, and there are three different age groups, and we have a relay set up, so you have to make it through the relay. It’ll be on the football field at the park.”
Also new is a Human Foosball tournament, and a Mug Holding contest.
“We have plastic mug, and we’ll pour beer into, and whoever can hold out the mug the longest wins the competition. The winner gets a cash reward,” she said.
Pillen Family Farms is providing the pork and LAD is providing the rest of the free meal for the public.
Lindsay and Leigh will square-off in a softball game, and the festivities will be capped off with fireworks. Both days will include food trucks operated by Weave’s BBQ and Taqueria Vallarta.
Klassen said planning this year was easier because most of the events were scheduled for last year, and then when it was canceled, plans were held over.
“We had most of it planned last year, so this year we didn’t have to put in as much time, but we started in February to get the liquor license, and get some preliminary ideas,” she said.
Klassen said this event couldn’t happen without the support from the community and everyone involved.
“Thanks to all the people who donated to the cause. It means a lot to LAD, our committee and our community,” she said.