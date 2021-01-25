MADISON — The pretrial for DeShawn Gleaton Jr. in his murder case was continued on Monday morning.
Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.
The pretrial was continued to Monday, March 29, at 9 a.m. The trial has been set for Monday, May 10, at 9 a.m. Motions have been set for hearing on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Gleaton is accused of killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen. According to police, Gleaton allegedly shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24. She later died from the injury.
Gleaton pleaded not guilty in September.
If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. No bond has been set in the case.