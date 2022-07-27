A South Dakota man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after officers spent 45 minutes getting him to come out of hiding at a Norfolk residence.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Linden Lane at about 9:40 a.m. after trespassing was reported.
Joseph J. Bernie, 29, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was at the residence and previously had been given a trespass warning not to return, Bauer said. When Bernie found out that a call had been made to report him, he ran out of the house, Bauer said.
When officers arrived, Bauer said, they spoke to the complainant about Bernie being at the residence, and they learned that he had entered the house without permission on July 25 and refused to let the victim leave. Bauer said a family member learned about the situation and reported it to the police.
Officers checked the residence and found a locked garage door. A witness told police that Bernie had run inside of it. After searching the interior of the garage, officers were unable to locate him.
Officers then determined that Bernie had accessed the attic of the house through a ceiling access door that was in the garage. Bauer said officers called for him to come down, but he refused to respond. After about 45 minutes of repeated attempts to get him to come down, officers were preparing to enter the attic, but at roughly the same time, Bernie complied and came out of the attic, Bauer said.
Bernie was placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree trespassing and obstructing a police officer.