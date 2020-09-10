The Brandon Gerdes Memorial Trapshoot will raise money for kids in need this year.
Proceeds from the event will go to Brandon’s Bushel of Blessings backpack program, said Lisa Gerdes of rural Osmond, one of the event organizers.
The program helps provide meals to 46 students in the Osmond and Pierce communities, Lisa Gerdes said.
“We learned that there are kids who do not eat from Friday lunch at school until Monday morning breakfast, and that tugged at our hearts,” she said.
The trapshoot was started by Lisa Gerdes and her husband, Corey, as a way to remember their son, Brandon.
Brandon was 21 when he was killed in a truck accident outside of Lincoln in December 2016, his mother said.
“He was big into hunting, he loved guns,” she said. “Our mission is to not let people forget him.”
The trapshoot began in 2017. Since then, it has distributed more than $53,000 to local organizations, Lisa Gerdes said.
The first couple of years, the money was donated to groups like FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and church youth programs. These were all organization that Brandon loved, his mother said.
Last year, funds raised were donated to local fire departments that bore the brunt of the floods. While most of the money will go to the backpack program this year, the Gerdes family is open to helping other local projects or programs in need.
This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Northeast Nebraska Shooters Association in Pierce, Corey Gerdes said.
Registration ends Saturday, Sept. 12. Late registration will be taken until all 100 spots are filled, but a T-shirt will not be guaranteed for anyone who registers late, Lisa Gerdes said.
The event will have raffle drawings throughout the day. There also will be silent and live auctions. Concessions also will be available.
Lisa and Corey Gerdes said they are grateful for the volunteers who make the event possible.
“Because of all the volunteers and their help and support, we’ve been able to keep it going ever year,” Lisa Gerdes said. “We plan to continue for many years to come.”