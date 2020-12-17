Road construction NDN

LINCOLN — Highway 275 from Norfolk to Fremont has long been an identified corridor critical to the economic growth of Northeast Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has recognized this corridor as a priority.

According to a press release from the NDOT on Thursday, the passage of the Build Nebraska Act in 2011 followed by the Transportation Innovation Act of 2016 have helped bring the state closer to building portions of this important corridor.

NDOT has continued to work with stakeholders in the region and its federal partners to complete the

segment between Scribner and West Point, according to the release. Years of hard work are coming to fruition with final steps of preparing the project for bid in spring of 2021.

“The Highway 275 corridor not only is important to the region, but also to the growth of Nebraska as a

whole,” said interim director Moe Jamshidi. “NDOT remains committed to completing this corridor to

improve safety and to continue supporting economic growth in the region.”

Despite the floods of 2019 and the pandemic of 2020, NDOT continues to work toward advancing the

Highway 275 corridor projects as well as other project, which increase safety for the traveling public.

The need to set financial priorities in light of changing dynamics is no different than many other organizations across Nebraska in the last couple of years, according to the release.

“NDOT continues to balance the needs for Nebraska infrastructure within its budget in a pay as you go basis. Nebraska has benefited from this approach for decades, including the management of our infrastructure system,” according to the release.

Tags

In other news

Moon rocks in hand, China prepares for future moon missions

Moon rocks in hand, China prepares for future moon missions

BEIJING (AP) — Following the successful return of moon rocks by its Chang’e 5 robotic probe, China is preparing for future missions that could set the stage for an eventual lunar base to host human explorers, a top space program official said Thursday.

Video: Deputy runs over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff’s deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop.

Vaccinations reach nursing homes as California faces crisis

Vaccinations reach nursing homes as California faces crisis

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed more than 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming it has spurred California to dispense thousands of body bags and line up refrigerate…

Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill

Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300-per-week jobless checks and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans. But there was no deal quite yet.