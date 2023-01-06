In the list of essentials needed to survive, transportation is near the top.
While it might not be quite up there with food or housing, the ability to get to places like work, medical appointments and school make it essential.
Anyone who has been without a car or unable to drive knows this firsthand.
That’s why the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors has taken on the role of raising funds to keep that essential service around Norfolk. Services were to be suspended at 6 p.m. Friday until $590,000 can be raised.
“Transit is a vital part of our community,” said Traci Jeffrey, president of the board.
With 70,000 annual one-way trips in the community in the 2021-22 fiscal year, transit ridership has become crucial for a significant segment of the community. That was an increase of 72% from about 40,000 one-way trips the previous fiscal year.
“That’s the economic impact of transit,” Jeffrey said. “We are hearing these stories of people who can now get to work because they have transit. Maybe before they didn’t have a vehicle, or something happened in their life that they didn’t have a license.”
According to the Daily News archives, Norfolk Area Transit — which was the name it operated as before North Fork Area Transit — provided about 25,000 rides a year in 2017. At that time, it served mostly senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Ridership increased significantly from 2017 to 2021. Daily rides in 2017 were about 83 and were up to nearly 220 in the latest figures.
Corinne Donahue, a senior transportation planner at Olsson in Omaha, said one of the areas being looked at for North Fork Area Transit is where there might be room for efficiencies. That includes such places as the routes being driven and the number of administrators.
Donahue is part of a state mobility management team that was called in to assist with the operations after it was learned last month that hundreds of thousands of dollars are missing.
NFAT general manager Jeff Stewart was named in an arrest warrant and is suspected of theft. He has not been able to be located. Stewart was initially suspended and later terminated by the board.
Jeffrey said the mobility management team has helped the board look at all of its services, including areas where cuts can be made.
Donahue said the flex route was implemented in 2022. Already, it has been discovered that some of the early-morning hours could probably be trimmed back, she said.
“We didn’t even get to the one-year mark yet,” she said. “It’s just coming that time (to make cuts), as we go forward.”
The flex route service includes specific routes, such as between Northeast Community College and Walmart via Norfolk Avenue, or between Norfolk High School and Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic via Pasewalk Avenue.
The buses or vans provided service to all marked stops along the routes, sometimes every 30 minutes, especially during weekdays.
There also was TeleLift service from anywhere in Norfolk or in Madison County, providing curb-to-curb service.
Donahue said there were a lot of routes added to meet demand, including Route 5 last summer, which was Norfolk to Madison to Lindsay, and including the courthouse and major employers.
Ridership usually forms after time, with levels checked at three months, six months, nine months and a year. The community continually changes, Donahue said.
Jeffrey said the board had been working with the state mobility management team for four years — prior to the theft.
But now with the missing funds, there is a need to raise $590,000. Transit services will be suspended on Friday at 6 p.m. until that amount can be raised, which helps NFAT meet its current debt obligations and resume operations.
Raising those funds will help NFAT to recover about $200,000 to $250,000 in reimbursements.
Steven Rames, who serves on the NFAT board, said transits always operate about two months behind in reimbursements.
“You got to pay it before you can get reimbursed,” Rames said.
To meet payroll, fuel costs, telephone bills, insurance and related expenses, there is a need to raise $590,000. Then after that, it is hoped that $50,000 can be raised each month so that $200,000 in federal and state reimbursements can be achieved monthly, Rames said.
Donahue said had it not been for the alleged theft, the one-year analysis of NFAT would have taken place in about four months. Because of the situation, the recommended cuts will be immediate, she said.
That would seem to indicate that when the funds are raised, NFAT will operate at a more conservative nature.
So who is being asked to contribute?
Jeffrey and other board members are reaching out to everyone, including some of the past supporters of NFAT. That includes some of the industries and employers that had workers who were served.
Donahue said it is worth noting that the community is able to bring in about $200,000 in federal and state funds monthly by operating the transit.
Rames said the board members have spent the past few weeks on the phone on a daily basis, trying to find funding sources and exploring options.
“The conversations are just ongoing, all day, every day on funding,” Rames said. “The reality for us as a board and as a business for North Fork Area Transit, we can’t continue to operate just consuming debt.”
Rames said the board is looking for a path forward with a reduced operating structure.
If the funds are raised, the board still will face some tough questions about services and staff. There may be additional reductions, Rames said.
“There is a path forward if we go back to three or four years ago and a much smaller organization and reset and rebuild — rebuild relationships, rebuild sponsorship and rebuild ridership, rebuild staff and structure,” Rames said.
Jason Lammli, an attorney representing NFAT, said the transit did a good job meeting needs in the community, but regardless of whatever happened, the state mobility team would have come in to determine if it was the right size.
There is a model that works, but the size is yet to be determined, he said.
Rames said NFAT is like any business that experiences a lot of growth.
“Part of what we were gearing up for in mid- to late November was an evaluation,” Rames said.
Some of the services weren’t necessarily paying their fair share, and in any organization, everything must pay their fair share.
“In any business, there might be some things that are cross subsidizing other service areas, but you have to look at it a little bit as a whole,” Rames said.
“That’s typical of transit,” said Lacy Kimes, another NFAT board member. “And that’s why we have the mobility management team, too.”
Kimes said once the debt is paid, NFAT can start getting some of the reimbursements it already spent.
Donahue said there are other communities that have faced obstacles like this that have come back.
“Is it hard?” Donahue asked. “Yes, but if you have a community that has supported (transit) like this community in Norfolk, there’s a chance.”
With North Fork Area Transit suspending operations, the best way to contact board members to help raise funds or make a donation is to contact the organization at admin@northforkareatransit.com through email.
Along with vehicles, phones and all communication devices will be suspended except for the email address.