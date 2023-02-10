Efforts to re-establish operations at North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) are continuing and, according to board vice president Lacy Kimes, those efforts are moving in the right direction.
Kimes said she and other board members are working day-by-day to get NFAT back on its feet.
“The entire board of directors has all hands on deck,” Kimes said.
Furthermore, NFAT officials are preemptively working with the state’s mobility management team to lay the groundwork for revised operations, in anticipation of getting the buses moving again.
“We will have our TeleLift service with nine drivers. The NiteLift service will be Monday through Friday only, and ForkLift will run one route,” Kimes said.
She added that the regional routes that provide workforce transportation for Tyson, Lindsay Corp. and Great Dane, among others employers, would return to normal operations when the time comes.
When NFAT is able to resume operations, the proposed services would be restarted gradually over the course of the first year.
According to the organization’s website, TeleLift is a 24-hour, schedule-ahead service that takes riders curb to curb. NiteLift is an on-demand, curb-to-curb service for riders needing a lift after hours. ForkLift is a regularly scheduled bus route service.
As has been reported in the Daily News, the Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to donate $500,000 toward the reboot of the transit organization, with the only stipulation being that NFAT also must raise an equal amount from other sources in the community to match the donation, for a total of $1 million to be raised.
The donation, however, is not guaranteed. If NFAT fails to raise the entire $500,000 in matching funds, or if it cannot raise the money by Tuesday, Feb. 28, the donation may be rescinded.
Kimes said $390,000 still needs to be raised to meet the $500,000 goal. She said one of the stipulations for the donation was that the funds raised by NFAT be from local sources.
“When we met with the Johnny Carson Foundation, they wanted to know what it would take to get the buses back on the road,” Kimes said. “We don’t want to just cover debt; we want these services put back in place.”
Kimes said the money that NFAT raises, and the donation from the Carson Foundation, represents the funds needed to pay organization debts and to get transit services sustainable again; however, this number does not directly correspond to the amount of money that was allegedly stolen by former general manager Jeff Stewart.
NFAT fell on hard times, and ultimately ceased operations, following the alleged theft by Stewart. County officials have said that at least $740,000 was stolen from NFAT, although Kimes said the exact extent of Stewart’s theft was still being determined.
Since the theft allegations surfaced, federal, state and local law enforcement officials have been searching for Stewart, who is believed to be hiding in Texas or Indiana. There also has been speculation that Stewart may be on the run in Mexico, although law enforcement has not confirmed that.
“We have to get those buses back on the road; it is vital. We have thousands of people that have no transportation right now,” Kimes said. “We understand the need that our community has for public transportation. Even though our doors have closed, that need has not gone away.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation to NFAT as it raises the funds needed to resume services may visit the organization’s website at https://northforkareatransit.com.