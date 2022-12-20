Transit officials address concerns

In response to a litany of questions surrounding the recent dismissal of North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) general manager Jeff Stewart and the alleged embezzlement of more than $740,000, NFAT executive committee members met with the Daily News on Monday to answer questions and clarify the current status of operations.
“As a board, we are doing everything we can to keep the organization moving forward,” an NFAT board spokesman said. “We are doing what we need to keep services in place in the short term and the long term.”
Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, NFAT officials could not comment on the specifics of the alleged theft or the whereabouts of Stewart.
An arrest warrant for Stewart was issued by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon. Stewart has yet to be taken into custody.
On Friday during an emergency session of the Norfolk City Council, the city agreed to provide more than $88,000 to NFAT to help meet its financial obligations. While the city and county have been willing supporters of NFAT, the organization is registered as an independent nonprofit organization and is not part of city or county governments.
NFAT officials remain confident that through scheduled operational reimbursements from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, they will be able to meet future financial obligations; however, they also addressed the immediate impact of the alleged theft.
“There have been discussions about another facility that could be utilized to house the organization and meet its space requirements. This alleged theft has hampered the facility conversation,” officials said.
Officials wanted to reassure the public, however, that the day-to-day operation of NFAT should not be significantly affected and that they would continue to strive to meet the transit needs of thousands of Norfolkans every month.
As to how the alleged theft could have occurred, officials said it was simply too early in the investigation to comment or even speculate on those specifics. NFAT officials are fully cooperating with county attorney Joe Smith and county investigators who are looking into the theft.
While on Friday Smith said he was hopeful that the investigation would be concluded quickly, sources are now speculating that it could takes several weeks to get to the bottom of the crime and that the full scope of the embezzlement is not yet known.
During Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, former NFAT employee Jacque McPhearson addressed the council members and implored them to step in and do what they could to save the organization.
“I worked for public transit under Jeff Stewart. I love Norfolk, and I love the people here,” McPhearson said. “Seventy people are going to lose their jobs because of what he did. ... There are people in this community that are going to be left behind.”
McPhearson alleged that as a former employee, she was aware of potential embezzlement at the highest levels of the organization; however, when she contacted the Nebraska Department of Transportation about the illegal activity in October, she was ignored.
“I’m here fighting for our Norfolk area transit. ... If there is any way to save it, I want you guys to save it.”
After the council meeting, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning reiterated that while NFAT is not a city department, the city officials remain supportive of an efficient and effective transit organization. Moenning could not speak to whether or the city would be asked to provide additional financial support for the transit organization.
More information is expected to be released to the public during Tuesday’s session of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.