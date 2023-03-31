Officials from the North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) hosted a public forum at the Norfolk Public Library on Thursday. The meeting was intended to help educate the public as to the budget process for NFAT and to give officials the opportunity to share the proposed 2024 budget with the community.

According to state mobility management team leader Corinne Donahue, the proposed 2024 budget will be in the neighborhood of $2.1 million. Donahue said she expects expanded services and an expanded budget in 2025.

Donahue also opened the floor to questions from the public during her presentation. Most of the questions centered on the alleged theft of close to $1 million by former transit general manager Jeff Stewart and the process of conducting an audit of the organization’s finances to determine exactly how much was stolen and how the theft took place.

Donahue said because the investigation into the theft was ongoing, there was little that she could say about it.

There were also requests from community members in attendance for the transit organization to be more transparent with its information and with how it’s disseminated to the community. Donahue said there would be more meetings in the future and that public scrutiny would be welcomed.

